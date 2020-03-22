ARLINGTON, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Department of Defense are mourning the death of a contractor who had tested for COVID-19.
Officials say they are saddened by the death of the Crystal City-based contractor who passed away on Saturday.
“Our condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers and we thank the medical professionals who worked to save his life in the face of this virus.”
Reports confirmed that the contractor had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been under medical treatment at a local hospital.
The spaces in DSCA where the contractor worked have been cleaned in accordance with CDC guidance when he tested positive and the person’s co-workers have been teleworking.
There have been three reported deaths in the Commonwealth of Virginia due to COVID-19 as of Sunday.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Department of Defense mourn death of contractor who tested positive for COVID-19
- Here are the freebies companies are offering during coronavirus, from meditation to activity apps for the kids
- ‘You’re an imbecile, and especially a threat to yourself.’ Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices
- ‘A really big experiment’: Parents turn teachers amid virus
- Singer Rihanna donates $5 million in response to COVID-19 pandemic