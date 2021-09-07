Department of Health adds 170 extra COVID-19 testing events for September

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is expanding opportunities for COVID-19 testing this month. There are now 170 additional Community Testing Events scheduled for September.

According to a VDH release, the additional testing events were added due to cases rises from the Delta variant.

“While our local health departments, pharmacies and hospitals are working to keep up with the demand for testing, we are providing additional testing locations to accommodate our residents and to help reserve our hospital emergency rooms and rescue squads for medical emergencies,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, DO, MPH, deputy director, Office of Epidemiology.

The extra testing events were scheduled based on community need. Local health departments can provide more information about community testing events in your area. The Virginia Department of Health also provides a list of places that offer COVID-19 testing.

According to the VDH people should get tested if they: