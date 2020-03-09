Despite Virginia’s 3rd coronavirus case, Richmond events remain on schedule: ‘So far, it’s business as usual’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Region Tourism group said Monday that coronavirus fears are not impacting tourism in the area.

So far, all of the confirmed cases are up in Northern Virginia. We’ve seen things like hand sanitizer and masks flying off the shelves, but for now, upcoming events are still a go.

“So far it’s business as usual,” Richmond Region Tourism Group President and CEO Jack Berry told 8News.

With that said, a representative from the Shamin Hotel Group, which is headquartered in Chester but owns and operates hotels around the country, told 8News over the phone they are getting quite a few cancellations and honoring them.

Berry told 8News nothing is out of the ordinary, at least not yet. Still, everyone’s keeping their eyes open.

“Right now in central Virginia we haven’t seen anything to cause us concern,” Berry said. “We’re watching it, of course, from a local, state, national perspective. everybody’s doing the same thing so we’re just kind of watching and monitoring this on a daily basis.”

The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K is in just two weeks and on as scheduled. For the first year ever, runners can chose to run a “virtual 10K” which means running the 10K on their own, some time within a month after the race.

They say if registered runners change their minds and don’t want to participate this year, they can use their ticket for next year instead. This is also good news for soccer tournaments happening in Richmond this upcoming weekend.

The health department says continue to make sure you’re keeping yourself germ-free and taking steps to stay healthy.

