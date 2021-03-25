Dinwiddie County to hold vaccine clinic for seniors next week

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County residents 65 and older still in need of a vaccine can attend a clinic on Wednesday for a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

In order to attend, individuals have to schedule an appointment through the Dinwiddie County COVID-19 Vaccination Call Center. Interested people can call 804-469-1050 on weekdays between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The clinic will be held March 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eastside Community Enhancement Center on Boydton Plank Road.