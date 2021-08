A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Crater Health District is holding a vaccination event in Dinwiddie County on Monday. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available.

The event starts on Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. at the Dinwiddie Health Department on Boydton Plank Road. Vaccines are available between 9 and 11 a.m. and then again from 1 to 3 p.m.

People can register online beforehand or just walk-in.