Disaster response feeding unit activated at Richmond Raceway to assist mass vaccination event

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Putting food into mouths goes hand-in-hand with getting needles into arms, and Henrico County Emergency Management has teamed up with the Baptist General Association of Virginia (BGAV) to make that happen.

BGAV is a multi-faceted volunteer organization that typically services churches, but their disaster response feeding unit serves the commonwealth and anyone who calls in need of their services. They’ve been on-site at the vaccination events at Richmond Raceway.

Henrico County Emergency Management put in the call to bring them to the raceway and they got right to work.

Dean Miller, team leader for mission development at BGAV, said they “are just ready to serve. It’s what we do.”

“We work with local emergency management and officials, as well as Red Cross, FEMA and others,” Miller said. “They call us when they need our services, which include mass care feeding, shower units, disaster recovery when it comes to flood work.”

He said BGAV’s volunteers are providing meals for healthcare workers, security and other staff who are providing vaccinations to people at the events.

Art Blankenship, an operations coordinator for the event, said the rush of helping others at the vaccination event is “exciting and different” because he gets to meet the people he is serving.

“I’ve been out on other disaster response efforts. We actually prepare the food and a lot of the time we hand it off to Red Cross or Salvation Army and they do the deliveries,” Blankenship said. “Here, we actually get to interface with the people we are serving.”

The feeding unit will be in place serving 3,000 to 4,000 meals a day until the vaccination event ends at Richmond Raceway. The end date is currently indefinite and depends on the supply of the vaccine, according to Henrico officials.