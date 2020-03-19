Downtown Richmond ABC store closed after employee’s roommate tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An ABC store in Downtown Richmond is closing its doors for two weeks after the roommate of an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The location at 1217 West Broad Street next to the Siegel Center is closing. Both the employee and the roommate are home self-quarantining.

During the two-week closure, the store will be sanitized and deep cleaned. Virginia ABC is asking all the employees of the store to self-quarantine for two weeks.

No ABC employees have tested positive for COVID-19.