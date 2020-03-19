1  of  34
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chester Baptist Church Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools Mount Level Baptist Church - Dinwiddie New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia Sharon Baptist Church St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Third Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

Downtown Richmond ABC store closed after employee’s roommate tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
abc board_98780

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An ABC store in Downtown Richmond is closing its doors for two weeks after the roommate of an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The location at 1217 West Broad Street next to the Siegel Center is closing. Both the employee and the roommate are home self-quarantining.

During the two-week closure, the store will be sanitized and deep cleaned. Virginia ABC is asking all the employees of the store to self-quarantine for two weeks.

No ABC employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events