Dr. Bearman: ‘Hydroxychloroquine is not a game-changer in the treatment of COVID-19’

(WRIC) — As researchers race to find treatments for COVID-19, doctors are learning more about which drugs will be most effective.
This comes as the World Health Organization announces it is hitting the pause button on studying hydroxychloroquine as a potential COVID-19 treatment. 8News’ morning anchor John Rogers spoke with VCU Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Gonzalo Bearman about what treatments are working in addition to details about a vaccine.
Readers can watch the full interview in the video player above.
