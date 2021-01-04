Dr. Fauci to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine’s distribution in Virginia on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with other health experts, will participate in a special virtual event this Friday discussing the facts and myths about the COVID-19 vaccine’s distribution in Virginia.
This online discussion, co-sponsored by the Governor’s Office, the Virginia Department of Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center and faith leaders, is part of “Facts & Faith Fridays.” The webinar series began in March to address the impact the coronavirus pandemic has bad on the Black community.
While the virus has disproportionately affected communities of color, Facts & Faith Fridays said there has been a lot of misinformation spread about the COVID-19 vaccine. To help dispel these myths and get the correct information out there, Dr. Facui, Dr. Norman Oliver, State Health Commissioner, and Dr. Robert Winn, Director of the VCU Massey Cancer Center, will participate in a Q&A about the vaccine.
Various other Virginia leaders will also give opening remarks at this forum, including Gov. Ralph Northam.
“With the exciting opportunity to hear from Dr. Fauci, the group is inviting interfaith communities and all Virginians to participate in this webinar,” Facts & Faith Fridays said in its announcement.
The event is from 2:45 to 4: 30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8. To watch the stream, you must register online here. Once registered, attendees can submit questions for the Q&A.
