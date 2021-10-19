Dr. Viray discusses booster shots and COVID-19 vaccines for young children

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dr. Melissa Viray with the Richmond Henrico Health District discussed booster vaccinations and doses for 5 to 11-year-olds, at Mayor Stoney’s weekly update on Tuesday.

Viray said things will likely move quickly after the FDA and CDC release their guidance on vaccinating children five and up since the area has been preparing for this.

She said the doses for the 5 to 11-year-olds will be smaller than regular ones and will be shipped separately from the current Phizer vaccines. Currently. RHHA is working with the Virginia Department of Health and local pharmacies to make sure there are enough doses “pre-positioned” in the community so it’s ready for when authorization occurs.

Viray said there will be fewer doses available of the regular Phizer vaccine, but she is not worried about there being a lack of vaccines for children in Richmond of Henrico. She still recommends parents get an appointment as soon as they open up.

Viray said they are also keeping an eye on recommendations about Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots, mix and match booster shots, as well as a second possible dose of J&J. She said depending on how things go, Richmond could be ready to administer doses as early as this week.

Viray said cases are going down, but Richmond is still seeing a high rate of COVID-19. She said booster shots are important, but initial vaccinations are the most effective way to fight the virus.

“We’re not going to booster our way out of this pandemic,” Viray said.

