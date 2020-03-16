Elective surgery scheduled? What should you do?

You may have a medical procedure scheduled in the coming days and wondering what to do. Let’s say you’re supposed to head to the hospital for knee surgery or a hip replacement, should you?

To be honest, some of the messaging is mixed but ultimately it’s going to come down to the hospital or facility and conversations with your doctor. The nation’s top doctor, Surgeon General Jerome Adams has urged hospitals to halt elective surgeries to make space for a flood of potential coronavirus patients.

“What you have heard a lot of people talking about is the need to flatten the curve,” Adams said. “It’s what you saw the American College of Surgeons, the CDC and even I working with the American Hospital Association and others to pull down elective surgeries.”

The American College of Surgeons has issued recommendations saying in part, “Each hospital, health system, and surgeon should thoughtfully review all scheduled elective procedures with a plan to minimize, postpone, or cancel electively scheduled operations, endoscopies, or other invasive procedures until we have passed the predicted inflection point in the exposure graph and can be confident that our health care infrastructure can support a potentially rapid and overwhelming uptick in critical patient care needs.”

However, the American Hospital Association worries about what is classified as elective. Julian Walker with the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association explains, “The guidance that has come from the surgeon general regarding elective surgeries that is important guidance but it also has to be evaluated in light of the situation at any particular hospital and the patient needs at that particular hospital.”

Elective in the medical community means a procedure that has been scheduled rather than in response to an emergency. Yet, that could include life sustaining surgeries like a heart valve replacements or the removal of a cancerous tumor.

“If you are in a medical situation that is time sensitive and that is not something that can be put off, that is going to fall into a different category,” Walker said.

The best advice right now if you have questions is to contact your healthcare provider. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association stresses this is a fluid situation and that they are doing regular evaluations.

