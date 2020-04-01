Employee at Amazon facility in Ashland tests positive for COVID-19

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — An employee at the Amazon Sortation Center in Ashland tested positive for coronavirus, the company told 8News Wednesday.

Amazon said they have one confirmed COVID-19 case at the location and are working to support the individual who is recovering.

“We are following all guidelines from local health officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site,” Amazon Spokesperson Rachael Lighty said.

An employee at the Amazon Sortation Center told 8News workers received an automated voicemail from the company yesterday saying that one of their co-workers had tested positive for coronavirus.

The message said the person’s last day at the facility was March 22. Since then, Amazon said they have cleaned and disinfected the building.

Amazon said they have asked any employee who has had close contact with the individual to self-quarantine for the next 14 days.

All Amazon employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine will receive up to two weeks of pay. This additional pay while away from work is to ensure employees have the time they need to return to good health without the worry of lost income. This is in addition to unlimited unpaid time off for all hourly employees through the end of April.” Amazon Spokesperson Rachael Lighty

