Employee at Kroger Willow Lawn tests positive for COVID-19

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – An employee at Kroger’s Willow Lawn location has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

In a statement to 8News, McGee said the employee is receiving medical care at home.

“… Since learning about the positive diagnosis, an extensive deep cleaning and sanitation was completed. On an ongoing basis, we have aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures in place at all of our stores and are continuing to adhere to all guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC,” according to McGee.

News of another local Kroger employee testing positive for COVID-19 was reported on Wednesday, Apr. 1. That associate works at the Eastridge Road location, also in Henrico County.

