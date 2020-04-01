Employee at ManorCare Richmond tests positive for COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — An employee at the ManorCare Richmond nursing home on Hilliard Road has tested positive for COVID-19, the healthcare facility confirmed to 8News.

The worker is not currently at the facility, but ManorCare is still taking other precautions to ensure the safety of the residents that are.

Any patient ManorCare feels is at risk has been isolated. The facility is also monitoring patients and staff for possible symptoms. The center is taking the temperature of all patients regularly.

ManorCare is also not accepting any new admissions and is increasing its sanitizing and cleaning processes.

“We are doing everything we can to minimize risks associated with COVID-19 in our facility. We are in very close communication with our medical director, clinical support team, local and state health officials about the appropriate steps to serve the best interests of our patients, employees and visitors,” the center said in a statement.

As of 9 a.m. there were 1,484 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia.