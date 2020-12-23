EMT says he has COVID-19 symptoms after performing CPR on plane passenger who later died

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — An EMT says he has symptoms of COVID-19 after performing CPR on a man who went into cardiac arrest on a flight.
Tony Aldapa says his training kicked in and he didn’t think twice about jumping into action when he saw a passenger in distress on a flight from Orlando to Los Angeles on Dec. 14.
Aldapa and two other healthcare workers treated the man as the plane made an emergency landing.
The passenger was taken to a Louisiana hospital where he later died.
An autopsy confirmed that man was infected with COVID-19.
United Airlines says they gave the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the flight manifest to warn passengers of the potential exposure.
- Chile's army announced Monday that 36 people at the Gen. Bernardo O'Higgins Riquelme Antarctic base have tested positive, and on Tuesday the health minister for the Biobio region in Chile said there are 21 infections involving people aboard the Chilean navy's Sergeant Aldea supply vessel.
- Since the pandemic started, eight people have died while waiting for medical attention at Tijuana hospitals, the latest fatality occurred on Monday. The victim was a 74-year-old man said to have been the older brother of the person who ran the hospital.
- “The con is there is not a lot of research on it," she said. "Again, there is not a lot of research related to anything on COVID. ….”
- The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated people's ability to meet basic needs, such as food and housing, but a report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation and nonprofit Voices for Virginia's Children outlines how families of color in Virginia have struggled with these concerns at a disproportionate rate.
- President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Congress to amend the current COVID-19 relief bill, saying he wants $600 direct payments to be increased to $2,000.
- The rides will be subsidized for employees and members, and free or discounted for those in need, the company said. The rides will be funded by its corporate partners, such as Anthem, JPMorgan Chase, and United Way.
- As more and more U.S. officials get the COVID-19 vaccine, Congress approved and the president signed into law billions of dollars to give the rest of the country a shot in the arm.
- Richmond health districts have started receiving shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine following the FDA's recent emergency use authorization.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)–After months of uncertainty, a second round of stimulus checks is coming soon. The direct payments are just one piece of a $900 billion coronavirus relief package that Congress passed on Monday. Who is eligible for stimulus checks? According to the House Ways & Means Committee, any person with a valid Social Security […]
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced another employee has tested positive for COVID-19. GRTC said the employee did not have public-facing duties, and was last at work on Dec. 10. They added the employee is now being treated at a local hospital for virus-related complications. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to GRTC […]