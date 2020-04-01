Every resident tested for COVID-19 at Henrico rehab center

Dr. Danny Avula says he expects the number of cases to rise in the coming days

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Every single resident at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center was tested for COVID-19 on Monday, according to Dr. Danny Avula, Director for Henrico and Richmond Health districts.

Additionally, every staff member who was working during the day was tested.

They are looking to test the night shift soon.

The facility, which has struggled with an outbreak that has sickened 45 in total, has seven confirmed deaths and two pending deaths that are believed to be linked to the virus.

8News reporter Sierra Fox spoke with Dr. Avula Tuesday, who says he expects the number of cases to rise in the coming days once results are made available.

Dr. Avula says another person died at the facility today, but the person tested negative for COVID-19.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: