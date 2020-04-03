Exercising outdoors, encouragement through Facebook, among ways locals are staying healthy during pandemic

(WRIC) — With COVID-19 closing gyms and people looking for ways to exercise, why not head outside?

As the weather warms up now is the perfect time to get out of the house.

“I just encourage everybody,” said James Williams while exercising at Byrd Park in Richmond. “This is an excellent time to get yourself in shape. What I’m doing here is what I would do at the gym.”

From cardio to arm workouts Williams did it all and he wasn’t the only one practicing social distancing while at the park.

More and more people are finding ways to stay fit and Sports Backers is hoping to encourage the local community by asking others to join their “Spring Challenge” Facebook group.

“This is an active town and people want to get active year round,” said Pete Woody, Communications Manager for Sports Backers. “This group has almost 600 members. They’re posting multiple times a day about what they’re doing.”

Sports Backers wants everyone to stay safe while they workout and hopes that the group will inspire while bringing people together.

“Whether it’s walking, running, bike riding,” added Woody. “Yoga in their house or yard work. People just really need that sense of community and support right now and this is helping provide that.”

