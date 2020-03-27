Facts not fear: 8News Q&A with state epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dr. Lilian Peake with the Virginia Department of Health joined us on Good Morning Richmond Friday to address concerns in the community about coronavirus.

As the pandemic continues, Dr. Peake provided an update on what we know about the virus and how you can keep your loved ones safe.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

