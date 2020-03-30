First coronavirus death in Piedmont Health District

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont District announced it had its first coronavirus death on Monday.

All that is known about the deceased is he was a man in his 70s sick with COVID-19.

Sadly, we have experienced our first local COVID-19 related fatality. We send our sincere condolences to this person’s family. Unfortunately, those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19” said Dr. Nash. “Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay home whenever possi H. Robert Nash, Director Piedmont Health District, Virginia Department of Health

Check back with 8News for updates.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic

LATEST HEADLINES: