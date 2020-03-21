1  of  32
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Antioch Baptist Church - Sandston Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist Church - Chesterfield Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

FDA approves new test that could detect coronavirus in about 45 minutes

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Washington, DC (CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration announced it has approved the use of the first rapid diagnostic test that could detect coronavirus in approximately 45 minutes.

The authorization was made Friday and tests will begin shipping next week, according to a statement from California-based Cepheid, the company manufacturing the tests.

“During this time of increased demand for hospital services, Clinicians urgently need an on-demand diagnostic test for real-time management of patients being evaluated for admission to health-care facilities,” said Dr. David Persing, MD, Ph.D., chief medical and technology officer at Cepheid.”

An accurate test delivered close to the patient can be transformative — and help alleviate the pressure that the emergence of the 2019-nCoV outbreak has put on healthcare facilities that need to properly allocate their respiratory isolation resources,” Persing added.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events