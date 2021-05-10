FDA approves use of Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA (WRIC) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday that they will be expanding the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include children from the ages of 12 to 15.

This is the first vaccine authorized for that age group in the United States. Canada authorized use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the same age group on May 5.

The FDA first authorized use of the vaccine for everyone aged 16 and older on Dec. 11, 2020.

“The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”

According to CDC data, since the pandemic began spreading in the U.S. around 1.5 million adolescents aged 11 to 17 have contracted the virus. In Virginia there have been 72,087 cases of COVID-19 reported in the age group 10 to 19.