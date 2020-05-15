FDA issues warning over accuracy of widely used COVID-19 test

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Food and Drug Administration is warning that the coronavirus test used by hospitals across the country may be inaccurate. The FDA says the nasal swab test made by Abbott Laboratories has been linked with inaccurate results that could falsely reassure patients that they are not infected with the virus.

The FDA warning comes after several doctors and researchers sounded the alarm about their concerns with its accuracy. In addition, a newly released New York University study found nearly half of the Abbott I-D now tests returned false-negative results.

The Abbott I-D now test is the same test widely used by hospitals, testing centers and the White House. The Abbott rapid test can still be used to identify positive COVID-19 tests. However, the FDA says patients who received negative results from it may need to be re-tested with a different kind of test.

Abbott is disputing the claims and is working with the FDA to study the new data. The FDA says it’s investigating whether the false-negative results could be connected to the type of swab used in the test or the material the samples are stored in for transport.

The news is not surprising to a Chesterfield doctor who first sounded the alarm to 8News about the accuracy of the tests. Dr. Rebecca Caffrey at Granger Genetics in Midlothian told 8News she believes the results of that nasal swab test is really a coin-flip.

Caffrey had been working on a study to validate the labs antibody test. She took a sampling of both people who had tested positive and negative for the coronavirus and of the community volunteers who had been confirmed negative, 40% had antibodies.

That would indicate they really have been exposed to the virus. “So that nasal swab test is highly inaccurate,” said Caffrey.

