FDA panel votes to authorize Moderna vaccine booster shot for certain groups

FILE – This Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. U.S. health advisers are debating if millions of Americans who received Moderna vaccinations should get a booster shot — this time, using half the original dose. Already millions who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are getting a booster of that brand. On Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration evaluated the evidence that Moderna boosters should be offered, too — and on Friday, they’ll tackle the same question for those who got Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WASHINGTON (WRIC/ABC/AP) — An additional half-sized dose of the Moderna vaccine has been endosrsed for certain groups by an independent Food and Drug Administration advisory panel, according to ABC News.

The panel made the vote on Thursday during an advisory committee meeting. They unanimously decided to allow the booster shots.

The booster shot, similar to the Pfizer booster guidelines, will be available to anyone over the age of 18 with underlying conditions or to those frequently exposed to the virus.

According to ABC, the half-dose is said to bring people back to the same antibody protection as people have after first receiving their second dose.

The recommendation is non-binding but it’s a key step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign to millions more Americans. Many people who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are already getting a booster after the FDA authorized their use last month.

The panel is also scheduled to discuss a possible booster shot for the initially single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The FDA will use its advisers’ recommendations in making final decisions for boosters from both companies. Assuming a positive decision, there’s still another hurdle: Next week, a panel convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will offer more specifics on who should get one.

*The Associated Press and ABC contributed to this report