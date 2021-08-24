FDA Pfizer vaccine approval sets University of Richmond vaccine requirement in motion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond had previously stated that students, faculty and staff would be required to be vaccinated as soon as the Food and Drug Administration fully approved one of the COVID-19 vaccines. With the FDA’s recent approval of Pfizer, the UR community is now on a deadline to get their shots.

Everyone who has not received an exemption must have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 8. People who get either Pfizer or Moderna will also be required to get their second dose.

Students, faculty and staff can get any available COVID-19 vaccine in order to meet the requirement, not just the Pfizer vaccine. International students can fill the requirement with proof of any WHO approved COVID vaccination.

People still in need of a vaccine can attend a clinic on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond School of Law parking lot. All three vaccines will be available at the clinic. For those who received Pfizer or Moderna a second dose clinic will be held the week of Sept. 27.

The university website lists the forms and webpages where members of the campus community can provide their proof of vaccination, there are different methods for different groups.