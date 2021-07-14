Final day for Virginia Commonwealth University students to report vaccine status is Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thursday, July 15 is the deadline for Virginia Commonwealth University students to report their vaccine status to the university or to submit a request for an exemption.

Last month, the university decided it will require all students taking classes this fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The requirement applies to all students who learn, work or live on campus. It also applies to students taking virtual classes, unless the entire degree program is online.

There are exemptions for those who choose to not get the shot for religious or health reasons, but they will be required to wear a mask, do daily health checks, and comply with routine surveillance testing and quarantine procedures.

Students who don’t report their vaccine status or submit a request for an exemption will receive a registration hold which means they won’t be able to adjust class schedules or enroll in classes if they haven’t done so yet. That hold will be lifted once they report it or qualify for an exemption.

If students received their first dose and plan on getting their second dose after the July 15 deadline, they can upload documentation of the first dose and note the date of their second. Once their second dose is complete, they can upload that document as soon as possible.

VCU is not requiring employees to get vaccinated but is requiring the completion of a vaccine survey by July 15.

Students can submit their vaccine status here.