First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Greensville County

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Crater Health District (CDH) announced Saturday that a resident has tested positive for coronavirus in Greensville. This is the first case in the county.

The female is in her 70s and is currently hospitalized.

“With each confirmed case — we identify possible contacts, evaluate their risk of exposure and recommend appropriate public health and medical measures,” said Crater Health District Director, Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “The Virginia Department of Health’s Crater Health District and our healthcare partners continue to work together to identify cases of COVID-19 in our communities across the Commonwealth.”

