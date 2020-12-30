First case of new COVID-19 strain reported in U.S., health experts say vaccine should work against it

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The first reported U.S. case of the COVID-19 variant has been found in Colorado.
Colorado officials confirm the variant was found in a man in his 20’s who has no travel history. He is now in isolation.
The discovery of the new variant in the United Kingdom prompted the CDC to make new guidelines for those traveling from the United Kingdom to the United States on Christmas Day. It required proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Scientists in the U.K. believe while the new strain could be more contagious, the current COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out will likely still work against it.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says data shows the vaccines will still block the virus, but the U.S. will also do tests to make sure.
Health experts say the variant is still the same virus so masks and social distancing should still work to slow the spread.
