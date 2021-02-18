First case of South African COVID-19 variant identified in Southwest Virginia

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19. According to research released in 2021, evidence is mounting that having COVID-19 may not protect against getting infected again with some of the new variants. People also can get second infections with earlier versions of the coronavirus if they mounted a weak defense the first time. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health announced on Thursday that the first case of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.351 has been identified in Southwest Virginia.

The VDH said this was found in an adult who recently returned to Virginia after international travel.

The B.1.351 variant, which first appeared in South Africa in late 2020, has an increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19, however, the VDH said there is no evidence that being infected with this variant will lead to a more severe case of the disease.

The Center for Disease Control has reported this variant has been identified in 9 other states.

The VDH said there are two other cases of this variant that have been reported in the state, and nine cases of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K.

“With the combined state and national surveillance efforts, it is likely that additional cases with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern will be identified,” the VDH said in its announcement.

Since viruses often mutate, the health department said it expects new variants of SARS-CoV-2 as it spreads. Because of this, the VDH said it is critical Virginians comply with mitigation measures to help stop the spread of these new variants.

“The more people that become infected, the greater that chance the virus will mutate and a variant will arise that could undermine the current vaccination efforts,” the department said.

To help prevent the spread of the virus, they suggest wearing your face mask correctly, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowds, getting vaccinated when it’s your turn and staying home if you catch COVID-19.