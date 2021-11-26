First child in Virginia dies from rare COVID-19 complication

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported the first death as a result of Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) on Nov. 26.

MIS-C is a rare health condition associated with COVID-19 that was first reported in the United Kingdom in early 2020. There have been 111 cases reported in Virginia to date.

According to a press release from the VDH, the child was between the ages of 11 and 19, and lived in the Prince William Health District.

“We are devastated by this sad news,” said Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver. “And our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child.”

There isn’t currently enough data on MIS-C to determine how common it is, but parents should watch for the following symptoms in Children who have tested positive for COVID-19: