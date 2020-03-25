First coronavirus case confirmed in Powhatan County

Breaking News
POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Powhatan County says it has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health alerted Powhatan County health officials of the positive case Wednesday afternoon.

The patient is not hospitalized and currently in self isolation.

County Emergency Management Officials urged citizens to continue to practice social distancing and hand washing.

