First coronavirus related death reported in Washington, D.C.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at a news conference to announce the first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus, technically known as COVID-19, in Washington, Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The D.C. Department of Health is reporting the city’s first COVID-19 death.

A 59-year-old man was admitted to an area hospital last week. He had other medical conditions.

“It is with great sadness that we announce a tragic death and, on behalf of our residents, I share our love and condolences with the patient’s family and friends,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “As a community, we must continue to support one another during these uncertain times. Everyone must do their part so that we can blunt the spread and protect our families, friends, and neighbors.”

D.C. had 71 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday night. There were more than 15,000 cases nationwide.

