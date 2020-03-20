Breaking News
1 dead, 1 expected to survive after Nine Mile Road double shooting
UVA student tests positive for coronavirus; third confirmed case at university

Coronavirus

(WRIC) — The University of Virginia has confirmed its third case of coronavirus, a student who recently traveled overseas.

According to the university, the UVA student living off-grounds in Albemarle County is believed to have contracted the virus during recent international travel. The student is currently receiving care and is in isolation.

The Virginia Department of Health is working to identify those who may have come in contact with the patient.

The news after two university employees tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. The school has since announced they will transition to remote learning for the remainder of the spring semester. The school’s May commencement is also canceled.

