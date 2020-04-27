First-year medical students create childcare co-op for VCU Health workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — First-year VCU medical students Annie Yang and Gaby Obedoza should be in class learning about diseases and epidemics but instead, they spend their time volunteering and organizing childcare for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a high demand for childcare within the healthcare community because of the novel coronavirus. Many childcare facilities are closed and those working to fight the pandemic are working long hours.

When Yang and Obedoza found out classes would be canceled for the rest of the semester they wanted to volunteer their time to take care of others’ needs. And that’s how the VCU Childcare Co-op program came to be.

“This project has been a powerful example of how we can come together, support each other, and in turn, support patients in the Richmond community,” Obedoza told 8News.

Yang and Obedoza’s co-op acts like the middleman for VCU Health workers looking for childcare. Medical students volunteer their time and healthcare workers can request childcare on a google form that takes into account the child’s hobbies, interests and needs. A medical student is then matched with a healthcare worker.

“Just as we can rely on our healthcare workers to keep us safe and healthy, they can rely on us to take care of their material needs, especially during a time like this when they may not have their usual support networks,” Obedoza said.

The co-op started with about 40 students and has grown to over 90.

“We really hope that this is something that will always be there for an epidemic or unforeseeable events in the city, where medical students can come in and help,” Yang told 8News.

The young women and future healthcare workers encourage all medical students to reach out to their professors and ask them what they need during this public health crisis.

If you are a VCU Health worker who needs childcare, click here to fill out the provider request form.