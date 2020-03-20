1  of  2
Fluvanna County sees first case of COVID-19

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Thomas Jefferson Health District confirmed that Fluvanna County now has a confirmed case of coronavirus.

“The health and safety of Fluvanna residents is foremost on my mind,” said Eric Dahl, Fluvanna County Administrator. “It is the duty of every resident to follow recommended guidelines, limit interactions with others, and practice good hygiene. Social distancing is effective at slowing the spread, and the right thing to do.”

Governor Northam announced there were 114 cases confirmed statewide, with 35 tests still pending.

The Thomas Jefferson Health District has seen seven cases of COVID-19. That district covers Nelson, Albermarle, Greene, Louisa and Fluvanna Counties and the City of Charlottesville.

