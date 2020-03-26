Food Lion donating thousands to Feed More to help get meals to those in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Food Lion is donating $600,000 to charities that are helping feed those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. That includes $50,000 that is going to Feed More to feed Richmond area students.

“Nourishing our neighbors is core to everything we do, and we know that many of our neighbors have been tremendously impacted by the recent school and business closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion President.

“Food Lion has a legacy of concern for neighbors who struggle with hunger and we are honored that they have recognized the significant emerging need during this public health crisis,” said Doug Pick, Feed More President & CEO.

You can also help Feed More get meals to the hungry during this pandemic. Click here if you would like to donate.