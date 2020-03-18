For senior citizens, coronavirus having ‘a significant impact’

Breaking News
Biden wins Florida, Illinois as coronavirus disrupts voting
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officials continue to urge senior citizens to practice caution following the news of a confirmed COVID-19 case at a Richmond retirement home.

More than 900 seniors living inside the Westminster Canterbury Richmond retirement community-independent living are under self-quarantine after being forced to stay inside their room after one resident tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It is critical that we all think not of ourselves at this time,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday in a press conference addressing the growing concern around the disease.

Gov. Northam is urging Virginians, young and old, to take the pandemic seriously. He asks anyone 65 and older to self-quarantine as the elderly are more susceptible to contracting the virus. The plea came after a Westminster Canterbury Richmond resident in his 80s tested positive for COVID-19 after a trip to Florida.

“This is a blow to the organization, but we have to get through this and get everybody else well,” said John Burns, Westminster Canterbury Richmond CEO, on Tuesday.

The retirement community says they are taking the necessary steps to protect their residents, including a task force. Additionally, 25 staff members at the retirement community center are staying home under self-quarantine.

“At this time all residents are staying in their apartments and we will be supplying them with meals and whatever else they need,” Burns added.

8News spoke with TeamHealth medical director Dr. Jody Crane about Northam’s plea to the elderly to self-quarantine. Dr. Crane agrees with the mandate, citing research from China and Italy as proof.

“We are seeing a significant impact of the disease on elderly patients so I would practice social distancing, good hand hygiene (and) washing your hands for 20 seconds at a time,” she said. “I would avoid any group gatherings and I would avoid any unnecessary close contact with individuals.”

