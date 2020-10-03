Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway: ‘I tested positive for COVID-19’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway talks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(WRIC) — Kellyanne Conway revealed on Twitter Friday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The reveal comes days after Conway attended a White House event with several others who have since come down with the virus.

Conway said on Twitter: “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

President Trump revealed early Friday morning that he and wife Melania, tested positive for the virus.

Trump has since been flown Walter Reed National Military Medical.

Prior to his departure, he informed the public in a videotaped message: “I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”

