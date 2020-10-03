Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway: ‘I tested positive for COVID-19’

(WRIC) — Kellyanne Conway revealed on Twitter Friday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
The reveal comes days after Conway attended a White House event with several others who have since come down with the virus.
Conway said on Twitter: “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”
President Trump revealed early Friday morning that he and wife Melania, tested positive for the virus.
Trump has since been flown Walter Reed National Military Medical.
Prior to his departure, he informed the public in a videotaped message: “I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”
President Donald Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
- "You are a warrior and will beat this," Ivanka Trump tweeted. "I love you dad."
- Former President Obama sent best wishes to President Trump and first lady Melania Friday.
- President Donald Trump appeared in public Friday evening for first time since being stricken by COVID-19, boarding his Marine One helicopter for a flight to a military hospital.
- Joe Biden is taking all of his negative attack ads off the air in the wake of President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.
- President Donald Trump's announcement of his COVID-19 diagnosis early Friday has many wondering what will happen if he becomes incapacitated and is no longer able to lead the nation.