Fort Lee dental worker tests positive for COVID-19

FORT LEE, Va. (WRIC) — A dental worker at Fort Lee Army base has tested positive for the coronavirus, the command announced Friday.

This is the second confirmed case associated with Fort Lee after a service member in his 30s tested positive for COVID-19.

Kenner Army Health Clinic received notification Friday evening that an individual working at the post’s Mosier Dental Clinic had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The results were received from a clinic in Henrico County, where the employee was tested on March 18 after five days of illness,” the statement read. “The individual went into self-quarantine March 13 at the first sign of symptoms and followed all protective measures as outlined by the CDC.”

Anyone who may have had contact with this person will be notified to self-quarantine in their homes according to CDC guidelines.

