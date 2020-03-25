Fort Lee service member tests positive for COVID-19

FORT LEE, Va. (WRIC) — An active-duty service member stationed at Fort Lee Army base has tested positive for the coronavirus, the command announced Tuesday.

According to a release, the service member has been quarantined and is receiving “appropriate medical care.”

“Leaders from our senior commander down to our company commanders are committed to the continued safety of our entire community and are actively engaged and monitoring COVID-19,” said Col. Hollie Martin, Fort Lee garrison commander. “We are continuing to coordinate with military and civilian health care agencies to mitigate the effects of this virus in our collective fight to flatten the curve.”

