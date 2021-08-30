Four vaccine hubs opening in Richmond, Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Now that the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are no longer operating a mass vaccination site at George Wythe High School, they’ve announced the addition of four smaller vaccine hubs.

Starting in September, there will be opportunities to get vaccinated at four different locations, each operating one day of the week.

People living in or near Richmond and Henrico can get their vaccine at these hubs or at ongoing pop up events.

The hubs will be at the following locations on a specific schedule:

Tuesdays, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (first clinic on September 7th): Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd)

Wednesdays, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Henrico Recreation Center (1440 N Laburnum Ave)

Thursdays, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: RHHD Downtown Location (400 E Cary St)

Fridays, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: RHHD Henrico West Location (8600 Dixon Powers Dr)

“What we learned throughout our vaccination efforts so far is that a combination of clinics at

stable locations and pop up events with community outreach is helpful in creating vaccine

access,” explains Joanna Cirillo, Public Health Nurse Supervisor at RHHD. “These small hubs

allow for folks to learn about events through word of mouth…communities know where we will

be.”