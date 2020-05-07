Fourth Virginia inmate dies from COVID-19

(WRIC) — A fourth Virginia inmate has died of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections. The inmate had been housed at Buckingham Correctional Center.

The news of a fourth death comes after a Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland inmate, a Deerfield Correctional Center inmate and Sussex II State Prison inmate died as a result of the virus.

8News reported Thursday that 300 inmates at Buckingham Correctional Center would have to be retested for the novel coronavirus after swabs were “apparently mistakenly shipped” to another facility by the lab running tests on the samples, according to a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Corrections.

As of Thursday evening, 631 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Seventy-one staff members, which includes both employees and contractors, have also been diagnosed with the disease.

