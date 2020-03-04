Fredericksburg assisted living facility taking steps to help combat spread of coronavirus

Poet’s Walk, a memory care assisted living facility, is saying no to the coronavirus before it ever gets into town.​

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The coronavirus threat is concerning some local assisted living facilities after the deaths of seven senior citizens inside one facility in Washington state who contracted the virus.

An assisted living facility in Fredericksburg is taking measures to keep its residents healthy as the threat of a coronavirus outbreak in the area strengthens. 8News was told they just got over a small flu outbreak, so now they’re not taking any chances.

“It’s worrisome for sure,” Ed Ronckovitz, a resident’s husband, said.

Poet’s Walk, a memory care assisted living facility, is saying no to the coronavirus before it ever gets into town.​

“It’s good to be a little bit worried. You need to be in order to prevent the spread of this disease,” Ronckovitz said.

Ronckovitz goes to see his wife almost every day there. He told 8News each time he visits, he makes sure he’s not bringing anything bad through those doors.​

“I am a proponent of handwashing for sure,” Ronckovitz told 8News. “Nobody wants to see an infectious disease running rampant within an organization.”​

The facility’s Director of Resident Care Karen Dufort said her staff is taking the coronavirus threat seriously.​

“If they were to get a virus it could be very detrimental to their life,” she said.

Dufort told 8News her staff is doubling down on handwashing throughout the facility. She said they’re also wiping down handrails and doorknobs consistently. 8News spotted masks, wipes, and hand sanitizer from room to room.

​”We’re also in communication with the department of health,” Dufort explained. “We monitor and make a log of anyone that has any symptoms at all.”​

Dufort said they’re also sending a strict warning to residents’ family members and urged other assisted living facilities to take precautions as well.

“We have to be very proactive in making sure that if anyone has been out of the country or traveling on an airplane, just to give it a couple weeks to come see their loved one,” she told 8News.

