NEW JERSEY — New Jersey has launched a new incentive program in an attempt to encourage more residents to get vaccinated.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the Garden State’s “Shot and a Beer” program Monday.
Any New Jerseyan, aged 21 or older, who gets their first vaccine dose during the month of May can take their vaccination card to participating breweries and receive a free beer.
The “Shot and a Beer” program is part of the state’s “Operation Jersey Summer” campaign to make sure people know receiving the vaccine is easily accessible.
At least 13 breweries are participating:
- Battle River Brewing, Toms River
- Bradley Beer Project, Bradley Beach
- Bolero Snort Brewing Company, Carlstadt
- Brix City Brewing Company, Little Ferry
- Carton Brewing Company, Atlantic Highlands
- Flounder Brewing Company, Hillsborough
- Flying Fish Brewing Company, Somerdale
- Gaslight Brewery and Restaurant, South Orange
- Hackensack Brewing Company
- Kane Brewing Company, Ocean Township
- Little Dog Brewing Company, Neptune
- Magnify Brewing Company, Fairfield, Essex County
- River Horse Brewing Company, Ewing
As of Monday morning, 7,135,235 total doses have been administered, and more than 3.25 million New Jerseyans have been fully vaccinated, according to health officials.