RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic for all Richmond and Henrico residents ages 5 and up is happening on Wednesday.

The clinic will be from 4-6 p.m. at Cardinal Elementary School. First and second doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

And as an added bonus, there will be free Jason’s Deli boxed meals for anyone who gets a shot!