Vaccine hunters tackle booster shot confusion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s so much information coming lately about COVID-19 boosters. From vaccine eligibility, to availability to differing doses — you almost need a spreadsheet to keep track.

Now, a local social media group is back to help you make sense of it all.

“Now we’ve been ramping back up with a lot of information,” said Liz Thurman. Thurman is an administrator the Facebook group, “RVA Vaccination Hunters.” The group launched earlier this year to help Virginians find a vaccination appointment.

Now the group is fielding questions about booster shots — everything from who’s eligible, to where you can get the shot, to whether you can mix and match vaccines from different companies.

“With each vaccine there is a different set of guidelines and a different date set for the rollout,” said Thurman.



The Henrico resident is constantly checking the page for posts. She weeds through documents straight from the FDA, CDC and vaccine manufacturers to give an informed response. Thurman said, “People just have a lot of questions and we’re glad to be a trusted source.”

Right now, Thurman explains the Pfizer booster, a third full dose, has been approved for a large portion of the population. Those 65 and older and those with high-risk jobs are considered eligible, as well as those with compromised immune systems.

While there’s been talk of Johnson & Johnson recipients mixing and matching, Thurman said, “They haven’t made a firm recommendation yet. Right now, you would not be able to do that by walking into a pharmacy.”



Johnson & Johnson and Moderna boosters just cleared a first hurdle from FDA advisors last week. More news is later this week. The Moderna booster would likely be a half dose.

For more information about RVA Vaccination Hunters and how you can join, you can visit the group on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/503699293934280/

