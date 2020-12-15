Frontline healthcare workers in Virginia receive COVID-19 vaccine today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Frontline healthcare workers at a Bon Secours hospital in Richmond were among the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia today.

The first nurse received the vaccination at around 11:45 a.m. this morning and their vaccination clinic is still ongoing.

At least five other hospitals and health systems across the state are expected to begin administering shots by the end of the day, including Mary Washington Hospital, Sentara Healthcare, Central Virginia VA Health Care System and Ballad Health.

One healthcare worker who got hER vaccine today is Dr. Ebony J. Hilton, associate professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at UVA Health, who received the Pfizer vaccine at 2 p.m.

“It’s our light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve had a very trying year, where unfortunately we’ve lost over 300,000 American lives,” Dr. Hilton said.

Pfizer’s vaccine has to be stored at a very cold temperature and most hospital and office settings don’t have the capacity to house it. Moderna’s vaccine, which will hopefully will be cleared at the end of the week, can be stored at a more typical refrigeration.

At 2:30 pm, Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to make comments in at Sentara’s clinic in Hampton Roads as the first healthcare workers there are vaccinated.

Other facilities are just receiving shipments of the Pfizer vaccine today.