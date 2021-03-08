Fully vaccinated people in RVA react to new CDC guidelines for masks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A return to normal appears to be on the horizon for Virginians after new federal guidance for fully vaccinated Americans was released.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that fully vaccinated people can gather indoors with others who have also been fully vaccinated, without wearing a mask.

Plus, they can gather—maskless—with people who have not been fully vaccinated if those people do not have increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, the guidance said.

“It’s important to note that this is initial guidance. The science of COVID-19 is complex and our understanding of the virus continues to rapidly evolve,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of Monday, over 823,000 Virginians have been fully vaccinated.

Central Virginia resident Wendell Davis also believes there is much to learn about the virus, even for those who have been fully vaccinated.

“This is all new to us still, we still don’t know how it’s going to impact us. So, I think the safe thing to do for now until we get more history on it— more data—is to wear the mask,” he said after receiving the Johnson & Johnson, one-dose vaccine, Monday at the Richmond Raceway.

Amy Dagnall also said she will keep up with mask-wearing, even after her J&J dose. Though, the welcome jab means she can visit her daughter’s newborn baby—born Sunday.

“I can’t see them until I had my vaccine and waited the amount of time, so this is so meaningful to me,” Dagnall said while fighting back tears.

The CDC says people are considered ‘fully vaccinated’ two weeks after a single J&J dose, and two weeks after the second dose from Pfizer and Moderna.

Deepti and Minoti Kishor indicated they will also continue wearing masks after their vaccine doses were administered.

“Especially in crowded areas, we don’t want to risk,” Deepti Kishor said.

Minoti Kishor continued, saying “…or being a carrier, we don’t want to affect other people even though we’re vaccinated.”

Despite the change in policy for those receiving shots, social distancing and masks are recommended in public places as more people receive doses.

“I will probably continue wearing a mask when outside in public, just to be safe for myself and for everybody else,” Barry Dagnall said.

The CDC says if fully vaccinated people are exposed to someone with COVID-19 they do not need to quarantine or get tested, unless they develop symptoms.