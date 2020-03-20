GameStop remains open despite lockdown order due to COVID-19

Breaking News
1 dead, 1 expected to survive after Nine Mile Road double shooting
(WRIC) — It was business as usual for video game retail chain GameStop after several lockdown orders were given in both California and New York. 

In those areas, which have been deemed as “hot spots” during the coronavirus pandemic, only essential businesses have clearance to remain open. 

What is staying open? Grocery stores, food banks, pharmacies, restaurants for takeout food and delivery only, veterinary services, pet-food stores, gas stations, auto repair shops, hardware, and other home-supply stores and home repair services, banks and laundry services.

On Thursday, the hashtag #BoycottGameStop began trending on the social media platform Twitter, after published reports indicated the store was still open.  

On Thursday, GameStop issued a statement listing new “social distancing practices in our stores” for customers and workers.  The video game retails also added they were temporarily suspending their video game and consumer train-in practices until March 29.

Below is the full statement from GameStop:

Click here to read more about the preventative measure GameStop has in place amid coronavirus concerns.

