Gatherings of more than 100 people now banned as VDH reports 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus
by: WAVY Newsroom

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam, along with Virginia Peninsula officials addressed the community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Saturday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Health raised the number of confirmed cases to 41 in the state, however the number rose to 45 Sunday morning.

Governor Northam banned gatherings of more than 100 people statewide to aide the efforts in controlling the spread of the virus.

Officials also reported the first coronavirus related death in Virginia. The hospitalized man in his 70s, who previously tested positive for COVID-19, died from respiratory failure due to the virus.

Governor Northam said that he was “deeply saddened” in a statement released regarding the death.

“The health of Virginians and our communities is my most important priority right now. As a Commonwealth, we have taken major, critical steps to stop the spread of COVID- 19.”

Peninsula officials joined the governor in urging residents to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people to include church services, social gatherings, and public events.

