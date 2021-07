RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County will offer books, food and COVID-19 vaccines all in one spot on July 21.

The county’s Sunshine Food Bus and Bookmobile will be making the rounds the next two Wednesdays.

Here is where the distribution will be held:

Goochland Elementary

Jerusalem Baptist Church

2nd Union Baptist Church

Grace Episcopal Church

You can get more details, and the times of each event, on the Goochland County website.